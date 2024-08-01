Flipkart launches FlipInTrends to drive growth for Made-in-India fashion brands

Flipkart brought together over 100 made-in-India fashion brands from across the country

Bengaluru: Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched FlipInTrends, an initiative to help made-in-India fashion brands maximise growth opportunities in the run-up to this year’s festive season, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-based platform brought together over 100 Indian fashion brands from across the country as part of the initiative.

Accessible via the Flipkart app, this FlipInTrends employs generative AI technologies, utilises merchandising advancements, and taps into insights from over 500 million registered users. It also enables engagement with the fashion seller ecosystem by incorporating trend forecasts into the Flipkart Seller app dashboard.

“The launch of FlipInTrends marks a significant milestone in our journey to curate cutting-edge trends and redefine the fashion shopping experience for our customers,” said Pallavi Saxena, senior director at Flipkart Fashion.

“We are dedicated to supporting and focusing on Indian fashion brands by ensuring that they have access to the best insights, which in turn enables brands to bring the trendiest collections to the Flipkart marketplace,” she added.

The launch took place in New Delhi, featuring celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor and a ramp walk with Bollywood actress Mouni Roy. The event also introduced the ‘Flipkart Fashion Trends 2024’ a coffee table book with upcoming seasonal styles.

Started in 2007, Flipkart’s marketplace offers over 150 million products across over 80 categories. Today, there are over 14 lakh sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers (a platform that connects buyers with sellers).