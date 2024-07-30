Flipkart unifies its payment and fintech offerings as Flipkart Pay

Flipkart Pay will include Flipkart UPI, recharges and bill payments, Flipkart Pay Later, Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded credit card, insurance, gift cards, and EMIs

Bengaluru: Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has consolidated its bouquet of financial and payment offerings on the app under Flipkart Pay ahead of the festive season, the e-tailer said in a press release on Tuesday.

Flipkart entered the fintech sector in 2013 with gift cards and later launched the Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded credit card, now used by over 4 million users. Its Flipkart Pay Later service offers customers flexible payment options via equated monthly installments [EMIs].

The company also expanded its portfolio to include insurance, Flipkart UPI, and recharges and bill payments.

The new fintech platform, with the tagline ‘Flipkart Pay – Pay, Save and Earn,’ will include Flipkart UPI, recharges and bill payments, Flipkart Pay Later, Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded credit card, insurance, gift cards, and EMIs.

Recently, the e-commerce major partnered with payment solutions company BillDesk to expand its digital payment offerings with five new categories including FasTag, DTH recharges, landline, broadband, and mobile postpaid bill payments,

Started in 2007, Bengaluru-based Flipkart has a registered user base of more than 500 million and it offers over 150 million products across over 80 categories. Today, there are over 14 lakh sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers (a platform that connects buyers with sellers).