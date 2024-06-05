ABFRL’s Jaypore opens 26th retail store

Located at GVK One Mall in Banjara Hills, the newly opened store is Jaypore’s third store in Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.’s (ABFRL) artisanal lifestyle brand Jaypore has launched its 26th retail store across the country in Hyderabad, a company official wrote on social media on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our 26th store, located at GVK One Mall in Hyderabad. With this expansion, we aim to provide our valued customers with a convenient and delightful shopping experience,” Jayesh Nair, regional business manager at ABFRL said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the store.

The store offers handcrafted apparel for both men and women, along with home decor, jewellery and home textiles based on craft forms from all over India.

Jaypore was established in 2012 by Puneet Chawla and Shilpa Sharma, initially operating solely as an online platform. The company entered offline retailing in 2018 with the opening of its first store in New Delhi, and the following year, it was acquired by Aditya Birla Group.

Recently, ABFRL partnered with Ingenuity, a commerce solution provider, to launch Jaypore in the US market. Ingenuity will offer technology and marketing expertise as well as enable the company to expand its direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence on a global level.

ABFRL is the retail arm of Aditya Birla Group and it operates international fashion and lifestyle brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, and Galeries Lafayette.

The company has a network of over 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 points of sales in department stores across India as of March 2023.