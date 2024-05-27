Starbucks opens 430th store in India

The latest outlet is situated in Pune’s VJ Happiness Highstreet, Hinjewadi Phase 2

New Delhi: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has opened its 430th store in India which is located in Maharashtra, a social media post by a top company executive revealed.

The latest outlet is situated in Pune’s VJ Happiness Highstreet, Hinjewadi Phase 2. It is the 58th outlet in Central Region and 23rd in Pune.

“This milestone is a testament to our growth and commitment to bringing joy to more communities. I want to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our partners who have been instrumental in making this achievement possible. Your support and collaboration have been invaluable, and I couldn’t have done it without you” said Monisha Ajmera, Business Development Manager, Starbucks India on her LinkedIn profile while sharing pictures of the new outlet.

Earlier this month, Starbucks opened its first outlet in Manali and Jammu and Kashmir .

Starbucks entered India in 2012 through a 50:50 joint venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Private Limited. The retailer has about 400 outlets in India and plans to open 1000 more outlets nationwide by 2028