Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageSpotlight

Starbucks opens 430th store in India

Akshita Sharma
By Akshita Sharma
186
0
Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
Akshita Sharma
Akshita Sharma

The latest outlet is situated in Pune’s VJ Happiness Highstreet, Hinjewadi Phase 2

New Delhi: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has opened its 430th store in India which is located in Maharashtra, a social media post by a top company executive revealed.

The latest outlet is situated in Pune’s VJ Happiness Highstreet, Hinjewadi Phase 2. It is the 58th outlet in Central Region and 23rd in Pune.

“This milestone is a testament to our growth and commitment to bringing joy to more communities. I want to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our partners who have been instrumental in making this achievement possible. Your support and collaboration have been invaluable, and I couldn’t have done it without you” said Monisha Ajmera, Business Development Manager, Starbucks India on her LinkedIn profile while sharing pictures of the new outlet.

Earlier this month, Starbucks opened its first outlet in Manali and  Jammu and Kashmir .

Starbucks entered India in 2012 through a 50:50 joint venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Private Limited. The retailer has about 400 outlets in India and plans to open 1000 more outlets nationwide by 2028

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAnagha R Ratna -

ABFRL’s StyleUp opens 30th retail store

Located at Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla, the newly opened outlet is the 7th  StyleUp store in Hyderabad Bengaluru: Aditya Birla Fashion...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.