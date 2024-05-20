Starbucks goes to Manali

Situated at a height of 7,697 feet, the latest outlet is the brand’s highest-altitude store in India

New Delhi: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has opened its first outlet in Manali, a social media post by a top company executive revealed.

The outlet is the second store of the retailer in Himachal Pradesh and is located on the Manali – Leh highway at Palchan Hotel and Spa.

“This is our highest altitude store of India located at a height of 7,697 feet. Store overlooks majestic trans Himalayan ranges and is a nature’s paradise. You can sip your favourite cup of coffee while enjoying mesmerising views of snow cladded mountains,” wrote Rahul Chaudhary, Store Expansion & Business Development, Starbucks India on his LinkedIn profile while sharing pictures of the new outlet.

“Whether you are a biker, heading to Leh Ladakh, or visiting Manali, Atal tunnel, Sissu and Rohtang, do stop by to have your favourite cup of coffee at this beautiful Store,” added Chaudhary.

The outlet is 8 km from Manali city towards Solang valley, Atal Tunnel and Rohtang Pass.

Earlier this month, Starbucks opened its first outlet in Jammu and Kashmir. Read the full story here

Starbucks entered India in 2012 through a 50:50 joint venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Private Limited. The retailer has about 400 outlets in India and plans to open 1000 more outlets nationwide by 2028.