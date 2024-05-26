51% of buyers frustrated by poor customer service: Report

51% of respondents highlighted poor customer service as the leading issue concerning kitchen appliances

New Delhi: Brands dealing in consumer durables must constantly upgrade their systems to resolve consumer complaints quickly and effectively. However, this is not the norm, and this fact was reflected in an online survey conducted by Kapture CX, a software as a service (SaaS) customer experience management platform that focuses on customer support and enables personal customer interactions using proprietary Gen-AI.

According to the results, 51% of respondents highlighted poor customer service as the leading issue concerning kitchen appliances. Limited repair availability followed at 29%, while hidden fees and lack of self-serve options were each cited by 10% of participants.

“In this increasingly competitive market, companies risk losing customers, business and growth by not investing in a good customer service platform. Such platforms should be able to deliver seamless, personalized and efficient customer experiences across various touchpoints,” said Gaurav Juneja, chief revenue officer (CRO), of Kapture CX. “Brands can not only differentiate themselves by doing so, they can avoid damaging their reputation too. Customer expectations are only increasing every day; keeping up with them requires a formidable strategy.”



More than half of the respondents saying they are dissatisfied with customer service proves that enterprises should keep up their game and focus on providing a consistent, contextual and delightful CX (customer experience). This is especially crucial in the consumer durables category as appliances are often at risk of getting damaged or inoperational due to wear and tear, frequent power outages, unideal usage or even due to inherent manufacturing defects.