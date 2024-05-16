Unicommerce’s UniShip enables D2C brands improve post-purchase experience

UniShip enables D2C brands to provide a marketplace-like post-purchase experience to their customers shopping across their brand websites

New Delhi: Gurugram-based e-commerce enablement SaaS platform Unicommerce announced that its post-shipment journey solution UniShip has helped D2C brands reduce order returns and increase the rate of order deliveries that are otherwise undeliverable for multiple reasons.

Launched last year, UniShip enables D2C brands to provide a marketplace-like post-purchase experience to their customers shopping across their websites. The application facilitates end-consumers to track their orders and initiate returns based on the seller’s return policy by simply selecting a return reason, thereby triggering an instant refund against the purchase, a release by the company said.

“As we continue to innovate our SaaS platform, UniShip has revolutionized how shoppers react to their post-purchase experience across brand websites. With India’s progressing D2C landscape, brands can provide a marketplace-like experience to their customers. This affirms our position as an innovative SaaS platform that covers each aspect of e-commerce supply chain management,” said Kapil Makhija, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), of Unicommerce.

With order tracking features, brands using UniShip have successfully tracked over 3 lakh orders since its launch last year. This has resulted in an enhanced post-purchase experience for their customers and has improved the overall customer satisfaction of shopping across these brand websites. Some of the brands that are using UniShip include Hamilton, Kama Ayurveda, Safari and Miarcus to name a few.

With UniShip’s Non-Delivery Report feature, Flo Mattress, a bedding products brand has been able to increase its order delivery count to 80% during March 2024, which stood at 65% in February 2024. This has helped Flo Mattress to provide a faster resolution for undeliverable orders to its customers, avoiding delayed deliveries while enhancing customer satisfaction.

UniShip is currently powering brands across categories like luggage, cookware, fashion, babycare and bedding & furniture among others. With a consistently growing annual recurring revenue (ARR) as of the quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved a 750 million+ annual transaction run-rate, serving over 3500 customers, managing 8000+ warehouses, and processing orders from 1900+ stores through its platform.