Lavie opens 10th exclusive retail store in Pune

Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna
Lavie store, Aero mall, Pune; Source: LinkedIn
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The new store is located at Aero Mall, near Pune International Airport, Lohegaon

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle brand Lavie, parented by Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. has launched its 10th exclusive retail store in Pune located at Aero Mall,  as per a company official’s social media post.

“Glad to announce the opening of our 10th exclusive store in Pune at Aero Mall,” Shekhar Gaikwad, zonal manager – West and North at Lavie, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday while sharing images of the new store.

The store offers a range of products including handbags, sling bags, tote bags, laptop handbags and backpacks among others.

In November 2023, Lavie ventured into the watch category by introducing a line of watches designed specifically for women.

Lavie was founded by brother-sister duo Ayush and Shobha Tainwala in 2010. Presently, the brand has established its online presence through its website and various e-commerce platforms, alongside operating 119 physical stores across different regions of India.

Mumbai-based Bagzone Lifestyle also operates brands including footwear brand Fé Lavie and athleisure brand Lavie Sport. 

