Fashion and lifestyle brand Lavie enters the watch category

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The women’s watches are priced at Rs. 5,999 and are available on Lavie’s official website and retail outlets nationwide

New Delhi: Fashion and lifestyle brand, Lavie has announced entering a new category with the launch of watches for women, a company press release stated on Thursday.

The product with a one-year warranty is priced at Rs. 5,999 and is available on Lavie’s official website and its retail outlets nationwide.

“This expansion marks a significant step in Lavie‘s journey as we foray into a new category, showcasing our dedication to style and innovation,” said Ayush Tainwala, chief executive officer, Lavie.

The watch will feature five designs: Luna, Venus, Iris Classic, Grace and Elisa.

The fashion and lifestyle brand offers multiple products that include handbags, sling bags, tote bags, laptop handbags and fashion backpacks among others.

Established in 2010, Lavie has a presence online through its website and marketplaces with 107 stores operating in different parts of India.

