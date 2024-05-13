New Balance enters Mumbai

Located on the Linking Road, this marks New Balance’s third company-owned store in India

Bengaluru: US-based sports footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance has launched its first retail store in Mumbai, located on the Linking Road, a company official said in a social media post on Monday.

“Overjoyed by the efforts of team India and our partners to help make this iconic store come alive at Linking Road, Mumbai. First store for New Balance in Mumbai,” Radeshwer Davar, country manager – India of New Balance, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the store launch event.

“Personally, this moment is the realization of a dream, signaling the beginning of the journey to establish our globally powerful brand in India,” added Davar.

Pat Cummins, the Australian cricket team’s World Cup-winning captain and New Balance athlete, graced the inauguration alongside Bollywood actors Harsh Vardhan Kapoor and Ishan Khattar.

New Balance was founded in 1906 by William J. Riley as the New Balance Arch Support Company, manufacturing arch supports and other accessories designed to improve shoe fit.

The American shoemaker initially ventured into India during the early 2000s but ceased operations shortly after. In 2016, New Balance made a comeback by entering into a distribution agreement with Mumbai-based The Major Brands Group and subsequently opened its first store in India at DLF Mall of India, Noida. The establishment of its India subsidiary followed suit in 2022.

In February, the Boston-headquartered brand opened its first company-owned store in the country in Hyderabad, swiftly followed by another opening in Pune in March.

In 2023, New Balance reported global sales totaling $6.5 billion.