Chanel, Dior to enter Noida

French luxury brands Chanel and Dior will open their stores at the International Boulevard in Noida’s DLF Mall of India

New Delhi: Two French luxury brands Chanel and Dior are preparing to open their stores in Noida, an affluent New Delhi suburb that is emerging as a major destination for global high-end labels.

Chanel currently operates a pop-up store in DLF’s Mall of India in Noida, and the French luxury brand will, in the coming months, graduate into a full-fledged 700 sq. ft. store on the ground floor of the Noida mall, according to a top executive of the mall.

“The Chanel pop-up is already operational and they will open their brick-and-mortar store in Mall of India in the next three months,” said Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head of DLF Retail, the shopping centre unit of New Delhi-based real estate giant DLF Ltd. Bector said the Noida mall is also in talks with another French luxury company Dior for opening their store in the shopping centre.

Chanel also operates two boutiques in other DLF properties of Chanakya and Promenade. The luxury brand sells fashion, jewellery, watches, eyewear and beauty products among other expensive items from its stores.

Lately, Chanel has been ramping up its presence in India. The luxury brand rolled out its newest fragrance and beauty boutique in Phoenix Palladium Mall in January. Chanel operates fragrance and beauty stores in two of New Delhi’s prominent malls–Select Citywalk Mall in Saket and DLF Promenade Mall in Vasant Kunj.

DLF currently operates half a dozen malls in Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh. DLF Mall of India is one of India’s largest malls and is home to more than 400 Indian and global brands and more than six dozen kiosks. The two million sq. ft. mall is divided into five zones spread over seven floors of shopping, food and entertainment. The ground floor of the mall – dubbed International Boulevard—is home to swish brands including Zara, H&M, Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, Starbucks, Sephora, Armani Exchange, Calvin Klien, Nike, Under Armour, Pret A Manger, Tommy Hilfiger and dozens of global brands. The International Boulevard is where both Chanel and Dior are set to open their outlets.