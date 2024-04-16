Puma onboards fitness icon Milind Soman as running ambassador

Soman will endorse Puma’s Nitro range of footwear and apparel

Bengaluru: Multinational sportswear brand Puma has officially signed fitness icon Milind Soman as its running ambassador, marking his first-ever partnership with a performance wear brand, the company shared in a press release on Monday.

As part of the partnership, Soman will endorse Puma’s Nitro range of footwear and apparel. Nitro collection features high performance running shoes with an ultra-light weight design and technology for long-distance running.

“Soman has been the face of running in India and is an inspiration. This partnership signifies Puma’s commitment to supporting athletes in their pursuit of excellence, regardless of age, background, or circumstances,” said Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, Puma India.

“We are thrilled to have Soman in the Puma family and we are confident that this association will further push and strengthen the running revolution in the country,” added Balagopalan.

Having kickstarted his running journey at the age of 38, Soman has advocated injury-free and safe running practices across various terrains, alternating between barefoot running and shoes depending on the requirement.

“I meet runners and travel groups across the country all the time and understand the significance of running gear in making running more comfortable. As Puma’s running ambassador, I will work closely with the brand and inspire people around the world to push beyond their perceived limitations and defy the odds,” said Soman.

Soman will contribute to the growth of the running community alongside Puma and represent the brand at top running events and campaigns throughout the year. Additionally, he will also serve as the face of Puma’s bodywear for men.

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, Puma is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. The German-based group owns the brands Puma, Cobra Golf, and stichd (a brand for fashion essentials, fanwear and lifestyle) distributing its products in more than 120 countries and employing over 20,000 people worldwide.

The sportswear retailer entered the Indian market in 2006 and as of 9 August 2023 it operates over 582 stores in the country.