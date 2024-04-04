Register Now
Swiggy appoints Suparna Mitra as an independent director

PTI
By PTI
Suparna Mitra, CEO -Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Ltd.
PTI
PTI

Swiggy’s other independent directors include Anand Kripalu, global chief executive officer at EPL Limited, Shailesh Haribhakti – chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates and Sahil Barua – managing director of Delhivery

New Delhi: On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the appointment of Suparna Mitra, Titan Company Ltd CEO Watches and Wearables Division, as an Independent Director on its board.

Mitra joins Swiggy’s other independent directors that include Anand Kripalu – managing director and global chief executive officer at EPL Limited and Chairperson of the Swiggy board, Shailesh Haribhakti – chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua – managing director and chief executive officer at Delhivery.

“With her remarkable career and extensive experience in lifestyle and retail industries, along with her refreshing perspectives as a leader, we are confident that she will bring valuable insights and expertise to our board as our business enters its next era of growth,” Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety said.

Mitra has over 30 years of experience in lifestyle and retail. She has held key roles, including global marketing head at Titan. She has an electrical engineering degree from Jadavpur University and an MBA from IIM Calcutta, the statement said.

Latest News
