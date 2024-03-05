Register Now
Food & Beverage

Swiggy to provide food delivery services at 4 railway stations, extend it to more places

PTI
By PTI
PTI
PTI

The food delivery services will be extended to 59 more railway stations in the coming weeks

New Delhi: Swiggy will offer food delivery services to passengers at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada railway stations beginning March 12.

The food delivery services will be extended to 59 more railway stations in the coming weeks, Swiggy said in a statement.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for delivering pre-ordered food on trains was signed between Swiggy Food Marketplace and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday.

Passengers can avail pre-ordered food services via Swiggy once they input the PNR on the IRCTC app and select the preferred station for food delivery.

“This partnership with Swiggy will bring more convenience and food options to our passengers, making their journeys more memorable,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC.

Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor said, “We are hopeful of a buoyant response from passengers and restaurant operators on this route, which will hopefully lead to us providing services on more stations and on newer routes.”

As part of the MoU, the statement said Swiggy will deliver food from its extensive restaurant network to passengers on the Indian railways starting with Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. The service is likely to expand to 59 additional city stations in the coming weeks.

