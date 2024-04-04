Reliance Retail’s Azorte enters Delhi

This will be Azorte’s 12th store in India and its first in Delhi

New Delhi: Reliance Retail’s premium lifestyle and fashion store chain Azorte has opened its first store in Delhi at the Vegas Mall, Dwarka, a social media post by a company official said on Thursday.

This will be Azorte’s 12th store in India and first in Delhi.

“Azorte, the only fashion neostore of India, has marked its entry into the “City of Hearts” with the opening of its 1st store at Vegas Mall, Dwarka in Delhi,” said Rakesh Jallipally, Vice President, Reliance Retail in a LinkedIn post.

The new store spanning over 12,500 sq. ft. is equipped with a self-check-out kiosk, interactive screens, mobile scan & pay and more with a clear focus on experiential retailing concept, the post said.

Reliance Retail launched Azorte in September 2022 with its first offline store in Bengaluru. Currently, the brand has 12 retail stores across the country.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported on how the fashion brand eyes aggressive expansion with plans to open up to 250 stores in the next two to three years.

According to IndiaRetailing Insights, the brand opened its 11th store in Q3 of the financial year (FY) 2023-2024 making its debut in the city of Ahmedabad.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers and Steve Madden.