Reliance Retail’s Azorte enters Ahmedabad

Spanning over 21,000 sq. ft. of real estate, the new stand-alone store of Azorte is located at Venus Stratum, Nehrunagar, Ahmedabad

Bengaluru: Azorte, a premium fashion and lifestyle store chain by Reliance Retail, has launched its first store in Ahmedabad, a company official wrote on social media. Spanning over 21000 sq. ft. of real estate, the new stand-alone store is located at Venus Stratum, Nehrunagar, Ahmedabad.

“Azorte marks its entry into the ‘Manchester city of India’. Our first store at Stratum @ Venus Grounds, Nehrunagar, Ahmedabad is now open. This is the first of many more stores to come in Gujarat,” said Hari Krishnan, head of visual merchandising at Azorte in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The tech-enabled store caters to the fashion and lifestyle needs of women, men and kids and is equipped with self-check-out kiosks, interactive screens and mobile scan and pay.

Reliance Retail launched Azorte in September 2022 with its first offline store in Bengaluru. Currently, the brand has 10 retail stores across the country in cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Pune.

The retail giant is also aiming to aggressively expand the retail footprint of Azorte with plans to open up to 250 stores in the next two to three years. Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers and Steve Madden.

Recently, the retail giant has launched Swadesh, a new format of stores that will showcase Indian arts and crafts and serve as a platform to promote traditional artists and artisans.