Fashion & Lifestyle

ABFRL’s Tasva enters Kolkata

Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna
Tasva store, Kolkata; Source: LinkedIn
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The new store is located at Woodburn Park, Elgin Road, Kolkata

Bengaluru: Continuing its expansion spree, ethnic menswear brand Tasva has entered Kolkata with the launch of its new store located at Woodburn Park, Elgin Road, a company official wrote on social media on Tuesday.

This is the brand’s second store in West Bengal, following its first in Siliguri.

“Excited to announce our new Tasva | Aditya Birla Group x Tarun Tahiliani store in Kolkata, located at Elgin Road! Kolkata, come discover our exceptional service and exquisite designs,” Varun Sharma, head of retail operations at Tasva said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The store offers sherwanis, kurta jackets, Indo-western outfits and accessories for festivals, parties and weddings.

Tasva is owned by Indivinity Clothing, a partnership between Tarun Tahiliani (an Indian designer brand) and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL). The ethnic menswear brand was launched in December 2021 with its first retail store at Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

In October 2022, Tasva forayed into the e-commerce marketplace with Myntra, outside of its online platform. Today the company operates more than 60 stores across over 30 cities in India, according to its official website.

ABFRL is a fashion retail company owned by Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group. The company owns a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England and Pantaloons.

