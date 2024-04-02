Westside opens 3 stores in South India

The new Westside stores are located in Kochi, Chennai and Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Tata-owned fashion and lifestyle brand Westside has launched three new stores in South India across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, a company official wrote on social media on Sunday.

The stores are located at Kalamassery in Kochi (Kerala), Velachery in Chennai Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Hesaraghatta in Bengaluru (Karnataka).

“We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening of not one, not two, but three brand new Westside stores In South. These stunning stores are your ultimate fashion destinations, curated to cater to all your style cravings,” Raja Kasim, regional head at Trent Ltd. said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the newly opened stores.

The stores offer Westside’s 22 brands all designed in-house, across categories such as womenswear, menswear, kidswear, footwear, lingerie, cosmetics, perfumes, accessories and home furniture.

Its in-house brands include Bombay Paisley (fusion wear), Vark (ethnic wear), Noun (party wear), L.O.V (subtle-wear), Gia (curvy women line), Noun Men (street wear), E.T.A. (urban-wear), Studio West (beauty), Westside kidswear, Westside footwear and Westside Home.

Westside is part of Tata Group’s Trent Ltd., which was founded in 1998.

In April 2022, Westside reached the milestone of 200 stores. Presently, the brand operates 231 stores nationwide.

Apart from Westside, Tata Trent operates apparel brands Zudio, Utsa and Samoh; beauty, accessories and decor brand Misbu and hypermarket and supermarket store chain named Star. The company also has two joint ventures with Spain’s Inditex SA to run Zara and Massimo Dutti labels in India.