Zudio launches its 506th store in New Delhi

Bengaluru: Tata Group’s value retail fast fashion chain Zudio has launched its latest store in New Delhi, an industry official wrote on social media on Monday. Located at Infinity SK Mall, East Delhi, it is the 12th Zudio store in Delhi and 506th across the country.

The massive store is sprawling over a retail area of 15,000 sq. ft. across two floors, boasting a 100 ft. facade.

“Tata Zudio has opened its arms today in East Delhi. It was our attempt to give something reasonable and affordable with quality to East Delhi people and today we have been able to deliver on the same,” said Rahuul Kakkar, real estate consultant at Space Acquires in a LinkedIn post.

In November 2023, Zudio opened its then-largest store in North India, which also is spread across 15,000 sq. ft. of real estate, situated in Jaipur.

The store sells fashion, beauty and lifestyle products for men, women and kids that are mostly priced below Rs 1,000.

Zudio is a fashion brand owned by Trent Ltd, which is the retail arm of the Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate Tata Group. The first Zudio store in India was launched in September 2016 at the Commercial Street Bengaluru. As of now, the company has 506 stores across the country, according to its official website.

Earlier this year, IndiaRetailing reported Zudio’s plans to open up to 200 stores in the coming fiscal year (2024-25).

Apart from Zudio, Tata Trent operates apparel brands Westside, Utsa and Samoh; beauty, accessories and decor brand Misbu and hypermarket and supermarket store chain named Star. The company also has two joint ventures with Spain’s Inditex SA to run Zara and Massimo Dutti labels in India.