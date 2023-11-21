Zudio launches its largest store in North India

The stand-alone store of Zudio is spread across 15,000 sq. ft. of real estate and is situated at Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Bengaluru: Tata Group’s value retail fast fashion chain Zudio has launched its largest store in North India, an industry official wrote on social media. The stand-alone store is spread across 15,000 sq. ft. of real estate and is situated at Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

“Trent Ltd. to open one of the best selling mass driven brand Zudio at Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan on this Diwali2023. With more than 15,000 sq. ft. area this has been one of the biggest and largest store till now in Northern India including Rajasthan,” said Harshit Kochar, franchise consultant at Property Solution Realtors, in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The store sells fashion, beauty and lifestyle products for men, women and kids that are mostly priced below Rs 1,000.

Zudio is a fashion brand owned by Trent Ltd, which is the retail arm of the Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate Tata Group. The first Zudio store in India was launched in September 2016 at the Commercial Street Bengaluru. As of now, the company has 422 stores across the country according to its website.

Apart from Zudio, Tata Trent operates apparel brands Westside, Utsa and Samoh; beauty, accessories and decor brand Misbu and hypermarket and supermarket store chain named Star.

Earlier this year, the apparel brand announced its plan to open around 130 stores in 2023 to take the store count close to 500. Read more about it here.