Westside opens its 220th store in Dehradun

The brand’s latest store is of three stories and offers most of Westside’s brands across apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home décor

New Delhi: Tata-owned fashion and lifestyle brand Westside opened its latest store in Dehradun and 220th in India. The store is spread across an area of 24,222 sq. ft. and is located at 152, Rajpur Road, Jakhan, the brand announced in a release on Monday.

The brand’s latest store is of three stories and offers most of Westside’s brands across apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home décor.  According to the release, the brand will refresh its collection every Friday.

Westside Rajpur Road Dehradun
Westside, Rajpur Road, Dehradun

Westside has multiple in-house brands under its umbrella, including Utsa (everyday ethnic wear), Bombay Paisley (contemporary and fusion wear), Vark (ethnic wear), Zuba (day-wear), Noun (party wear for youngsters), L.O.V (subtle-wear), Gia (curvy women line), Wes (Men’s work to weekend-wear), Noun Men (street-wear), E.T.A. (urban-wear), Studio West (beauty products for men and women), Westside kids wear, Westside footwear, and Westside Home (Décor). The average store size of the brand’s stores is 8,000-34,000 sq. ft., the company said.

Westside is part of Tata Group’s Trent Ltd., which was founded in 1998.

