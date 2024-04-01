ABFRL’s Style Up opens new store in Hyderabad

This would be the 6th Style up store in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited’s (ABFRL) fashion brand Style Up has opened a new store in Hyderabad, a social media post by a company official said. This is the brand’s sixth store in the city and 27th in the country.

“Fantastic way to end this FY & spend time with my Champions once again….one more fashion destination gets to Hyderabad city…..back to back in a week,” Rakesh Pant, Chief Operating Officer – Style up & Marigold Lane, ABFRL said in a LinkedIn post. “Happy to share as we open our 6th Style Up store at Fairmount Fortune One, Czech Colony, Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad today…#27&Counting.”

Style Up offers a wide range of retail brands by ABFRL such as Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, Peter England, Van Heusen, etc. It is present in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as per the details from its website.

Over three decades old, ABFRL’s brand portfolio includes Louis Phillippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Reebok, Pantaloons, Style Up, Tasva, Masaba and others.

At the time of writing the story, its shares were trading at Rs 211.25 up by 2.75%