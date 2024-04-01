Reliance Retail’s 7-Eleven opens new store in Panvel

This would be the 7-Eleven’s 51st store in India

New Delhi: Reliance Retail operated convenience store 7-Eleven has opened a new store at Kalamboli, Panvel in Maharashtra, India, a social media post by a company official said.

“Excited to announce the grand opening of the first 7-Eleven store at Kalamboli, Panvel, featuring a brand new BWS section! Join us in celebrating convenience and quality in one stop,” said Amit Kumar Rout, Property Acquisition Manager, at Reliance Retail.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that the company reached the milestone of opening 50 stores in India.

7-Eleven is known for its convenient one-stop-shop experience, catering to busy customers with a range of ready-to-eat food, beverages, and daily essentials.

Originally starting as an icehouse storefront in Dallas, Texas in 1927, the brand is now owned by a Japanese company Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd. and operates more than 84,000 convenience stores across 20 countries according to its official website.

In India, 7-Eleven is managed by Reliance Retail, which opened the brand’s first store in Mumbai in 2021. Initially, 7-Eleven had partnered with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group to enter the Indian market, but the agreement was terminated in 2021.