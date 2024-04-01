Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Reliance Retail’s 7-Eleven opens new store in Panvel

Mannu Mathew
By Mannu Mathew
66
0
Image Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
Mannu Mathew
Mannu Mathew
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.

This would be the 7-Eleven’s 51st store in India

New Delhi: Reliance Retail operated convenience store 7-Eleven has opened a new store at Kalamboli, Panvel in Maharashtra, India, a social media post by a company official said.

“Excited to announce the grand opening of the first 7-Eleven store at Kalamboli, Panvel, featuring a brand new BWS section! Join us in celebrating convenience and quality in one stop,” said Amit Kumar Rout, Property Acquisition Manager, at Reliance Retail.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that the company reached the milestone of opening 50 stores in India.

7-Eleven is known for its convenient one-stop-shop experience, catering to busy customers with a range of ready-to-eat food, beverages, and daily essentials.

Originally starting as an icehouse storefront in Dallas, Texas in 1927, the brand is now owned by a Japanese company Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd. and operates more than 84,000 convenience stores across 20 countries according to its official website.

In India, 7-Eleven is managed by Reliance Retail, which opened the brand’s first store in Mumbai in 2021. Initially, 7-Eleven had partnered with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group to enter the Indian market, but the agreement was terminated in 2021.

Latest News
Consumer Durables & ITPTI -

AC industry expects double-digit growth, over 11.5 mn unit sales this season

The sale of energy-efficient 5-star inverter-technology-based models will have a higher contribution from metro cities and other big marketsNew...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.