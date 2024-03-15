Register Now
Food & BeverageIn Focus

Daughters to spearhead Kishore Biyani’s comeback with a food chain

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Kishore Biyani’s daughters Ashni Biyani and Avni Biyani Jhunjhunwala are starting a venture named Food Stories along the lines of now-defunct FoodHall chain

New Delhi: Kishore Biyani’s daughters are spearheading a new gourmet food venture as a comeback vehicle for the first family of Indian retailing, years after the family-promoted Future Group had gone bust, a person familiar with the development said.

“They are starting with one gourmet food store in Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj in Delhi,” he said asking not to be named.

The venture named Food Stories is being started by Kishore Biyani’s daughters Ashni Biyani and Avni Biyani Jhunjhunwala and it will be on similar lines of the now-defunct FoodHall chain. He added the venture will be funded by the family office of a prominent investor.

Prior to the fall of Future Group a few years ago, triggered by the company’s high levels of debt, Ashni Biyani ran FoodHall gourmet chain – a venture that was also shut among various other Future Group businesses including Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, Central among dozens of other chains.

The new store spread around 10,000 sq. ft. will be unveiled on Saturday.

 

