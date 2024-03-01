7-Eleven reaches 50 store milestone in India

The landmark 7-Eleven store is located at the World Trade Center in Kharadi, Pune

Bengaluru: Texas-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven has reached the milestone of 50 stores in India with the opening of its latest outlet in Pune located at World Trade Center, Kharadi, a company official wrote on social media on Thursday.

“50 is not just a number, it’s a milestone for the brand 7-Eleven India as we opened doors to our 50th store today at World Trade Center in Kharadi, Pune,” said Hardeep Singh, chief executive officer of 7-Eleven India in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

“The team’s laser sharp focus and hardwork has ensured we are able to achieve our business goal of rapid expansion. As our footprint grows, our commitment to delight every customer stays at the center of what we do,” Singh added.

7-Eleven offers one-stop convenience to customers who are always on the go, providing instant solutions through ready-to-eat food, beverages, and daily essentials.

Founded as an icehouse storefront in Dallas, Texas in 1927, the Japanese-owned brand currently operates more than 84,000 convenience stores across over 20 countries globally and it generates nearly a third of its revenue from Asian markets.

Today, the store chain is wholly owned by Japan-based Seven and I Holdings Co. Ltd., according to the brand’s official website.

In India, 7-Eleven is operated by Reliance Retail, which launched the brand’s first store in the country in Mumbai in 2021. The brand had earlier inked an agreement with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group to enter the country before the two groups mutually terminated the agreement in 2021. Read more about it here.