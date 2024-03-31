After womenswear Jisora now eyes the growing menswear market

Women’s fashion brand Jisora that was primarily known for its loungewear now plans to focus on western wear and resortwear and is considering a possible entry into menswear

Mumbai: Jisora entered the women’s fashion segment to cater to a prominent need for stylish yet comfortable clothing. In no time, the brand received a good response for its offerings, partly influenced by the growing fashion consciousness among women and partly because of the rising interest in fashionable daily wear.

Spreading their wings

Jisora was founded by four scions of the Sethi family: Brothers Kavya, Mehul and Tushar, and sister Khushboo. With its manufacturing and wholesale business of sarees, kurtis and lehengas, the family has been in the clothing and fashion industry for over 35 years. “From childhood, we have seen our family working in this industry, and so, we have gained some knowledge about fashion, colours and designs,” shared Kavya Sethi. The brand name Jisora is a Marwari word that means satisfaction—something that has always been at the core of the brand.

Jisora started with loungewear, and then entered the western wear and resort wear markets. “Our strategy has been to make customers realise that our creations are not something that can just be worn by them at home; these can also be a part of their workwear, travel wardrobes, day looks or sleepwear options,” shared Mehul Sethi. The siblings’ mission is to make Jisora the ultimate comfort clothing brand. “We use pure cotton and natural silk fabrics as women are becoming fashion-conscious. They are choosing comfortable cotton clothing sets, instead of dresses that make them feel claustrophobic,” said Tushar Sethi.

Innovation is something that helps Jisora stand apart from the other players in the market. The brand launches 40-50 designs on average every month, thereby providing variety to customers. “The new patterns, styles and the quality of our creations automatically play a large part in marketing our brand, and so does the word-of-mouth advertising from our satisfied customers.

We also make sure that our product prices are reasonable—the average price point is Rs. 1,000—which has helped us disrupt the category,” conveys Khushboo Sethi.

Refreshingly new offerings

When the siblings were starting Jisora, they were not very familiar with the category. “But we understood that home wear and comfort wear have huge market potential. During the Covid-19 pandemic and even after it, people wanted daily wear to be fashionable. Clothing in a mix of traditional and modern designs was also a major market waiting to be tapped,” shares Kavya. The siblings believe that they have somewhat got the first-mover advantage, as loungewear was not a well-explored category back then.

Today, women in the age group of 16 to 60 years shop for loungewear, western wear and resort wear from Jisora. “We cater to the needs of customers who are looking for an amalgamation of traditional and modern designs. The silhouettes are easy, and the clothing is comfortable since people have moved on to more comfortable and casual clothing.

Moreover, bringing comfort to customers has always been our vision. We are focused on creating clothing that is both stylish and comfortable also because we understand that fashion has become a means to escape boredom,” conveys Mehul. Additionally, Jisora’s collections are ideal for every occasion—think of these as your fashion essentials for lounging, working or travelling.

Broadening horizons

The siblings now aim to expand and increase the brand’s footprint in the offline retail market, by having franchise stores in every corner of the country. “Our team is also working day and night to broaden our online presence while dominating the loungewear and western wear markets. In the future, we will be focusing more on western wear and resort wear as the loungewear market is becoming saturated,” explains Tushar.

There are also plans to expand the product portfolio to kids’ wear and menswear. “Our plan to start kids’ wear is well under process, and with the proper guidance and affirmed teamwork, we will bring comfort to this category too,” said Khushboo. The plan to expand to menswear, she continues, was put on hold as their focus had been to dominate women’s wear. “But now, we have the right resources, designs, knowledge and a good market to offer menswear under our brand,” added Khushboo.

In financial year 2024, the brand aimed at a revenue of Rs 60 crore. Read more about it here.