Traditional Offerings, Modern Methods

Pune-based two-year-old ethnic wear brand, Pareha is employing new-age channels and strategies to win more customers and market share

New Delhi: The ethnic wear market in India encompasses a diverse array of garments, including sarees, salwar suits, lehengas and kurta-pajamas. Due to its resilience and enduring popularity, ethnic wear continues to hold a pivotal role in shaping India’s fashion industry and cultural identity, despite the growing influence of Western fashion trends.

While popular players often have greater visibility, resources, and market reach, new and upcoming brands are known for offering unique advantages such as agility, niche appeal, and personalised offerings.

Launched in April 2022, Pareha is one such ethnic player from Pune, specialising in curated collections for occasions from engagements to weddings. Driven by the singular aim of becoming one of the top wedding attire players, the brand is slowly making its presence felt regionally with its design, quality, supply chain and experience.

“Running a small business isn’t easy. We’ve had challenges like selling in a busy market and dealing with delivery issues. But our beliefs are simple: We value tradition, honesty, and making our customers happy,” said Mehul Jain, Co-founder, of Pareha.

The USP

Pareha’s exclusivity and meticulously curating colour-coordinated outȱ ts sets the brand apart from the rest. “We studied customers’ likes and needs carefully before starting Pareha.

We regularly conduct surveys and focus groups to understand the preferences, tastes, and needs of our target audience,” Jain shared adding that it helps the brand design products that align with their expectations.

“Apart from the product, it is the customer service, like helping with styling and offerings, that makes us different. The prices are fair and affordable, which is another bonus feature,” he added.

Design & Fabric

For Pareha, the process of development differs for every collection. It starts with studying references, and figuring out how feedback can be incorporated into the clothing.

The designing part includes creating mock-ups and based on the reviews from the team, creating the final design.

The product material includes silk, chikankari, jacquard, velvet, suede, printed and embroidered fabric and the design inspiration is from the Indian heritage.

“We prioritise quality control at every stage of production. From sourcing high-quality fabrics and materials to working with skilled artisans and craftsmen, we ensure that each garment meets strict quality standards,” explained Jain.

Customer feedback through various channels such as social media, email, and in-store interactions helps the brand continuously improve its products and address issues or concerns.

Marketing Strategies

Collaborating with like-minded influencers, and sharing the brand story and content with the target audience, are some of the marketing strategies the brand adopts.

“Partnering with celebrities helps boost our reputation as a top choice for Indian wedding attire,” said Jain. The brand also uses ads and social media to reach its audiences.

Additionally, it fosters a strong online community around the brand through social media engagement, events, and collaborations.

“This creates a sense of belonging and “Partnering with celebrities helps boost our reputation as a top choice for Indian wedding attire,” said Jain.

The brand also uses ads and social media to reach its audiences. Additionally, it fosters a strong online community around the brand through social media engagement, events, and collaborations.

“This creates a sense of belonging and encourages customer loyalty,” said Jain adding that the brand’s customer service builds trust and encourages repeat business and positive word-of-mouth recommendations.

The brand also uses data-driven marketing strategies to reach its target audience on the platforms frequented by its desired customers.

“We personalise our messaging to resonate with the individual needs and interests of customers.

The visual appeal of our product and the resultant content drive people to check our social pages and visit our stores,” he added further.

The brand also collaborates with fashion and lifestyle events to showcase its collections to a new audience.

Growth & Expansion

The brand currently operates through its physical store in Pune and is in the process of starting an online delivery service to make the products more accessible. It may also consider international expansion through collaboration and the online route.

In India, the brand is looking at tier-1 markets to open new stores.