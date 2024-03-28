Located at Prozone Mall, API Road, it is the 24th Lifestyle store in the Western region and 112th in India

Bengaluru: Landmark Group’s department store chain Lifestyle has launched its first store in Aurangabad, which is the 24th Lifestyle store in the Western region. Located at the Prozone Mall on API Road, the new store is spread over 22,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“We are extremely delighted to launch the first Lifestyle store in the city of Chh.Sambhaji Nagar. This would be our 19th Store in Maharashtra and 112th store in India. We are keen to explore new cities and markets and the first store launch in the region is a pivotal step in this direction,” Vivek Thilakan, senior vice president – operations (West) at Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. told IndiaRetailing.

The new store features self-checkout facilities and offers an omnichannel experience, including features like ‘click and collect,’ enabling customers to order online and pick up merchandise from a Lifestyle store of their preference.

“We have robust expansion plans. We aim to add around 4-5 stores in the coming financial year in Gujarat and Maharashtra. These will include stores in new towns as well as new catchments in existing cities,” added Thilakan.

Lifestyle is a large format department store that offers apparel, footwear, children’s wear and toys, furniture and home furnishings, and personal grooming. Typically, a Lifestyle store is spread across an area of 20,000 – 50,000 sq. ft. depending on the location and assortments.

The brand houses more than 350 national and international brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Arrow, Park Avenue, Benetton, Nike, Adidas, Allen Solly, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Swatch, Tissot, and Tag Heuer.

The chain celebrated the opening of its 100th store in May 2023. It plans to open at least 50 new stores to expand its retail footprint in the country in the next three to four years.