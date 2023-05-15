Lifestyle International opens 100th store

The new store is located at Magneto Mall, Labhandih in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Mumbai: Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., a leading Emirati retail brand specializing in fashion, beauty, and home decor, announced the opening of the 100th store of its large-format department store Lifestyle on social media. The new store is located at Magneto Mall, Labhandih in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The new Lifestyle store in Raipur offers a comprehensive range of products across various categories, including apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home decor.

With its 100th store launch in Raipur, the company further strengthens its presence in Central India and reinforces its commitment to delivering quality products and exceptional customer service.

“The pipeline that we see is at least 50 stores coming up in the next three to four years. It will be much faster than what we took for the first 100 stores,” Devarajan Iyer – executive director and chief executive officer, Lifestyle, was quoted in the media.

Currently, Lifestyle is present across more than 77 stores in 44 cities and delivers to over 26,000 pin codes as per its official website.

Landmark Group’s Lifestyle is a large format department store that brings together five concepts under one roof – apparel, footwear, children’s wear and toys, furniture and home furnishings, and personal grooming. Typically, a Lifestyle store is spread across an area of 20,000-60,000 sq. ft.

Lifestyle store sells branded apparel, which is nearly 75% of the stock. The balance 25% comprises private labels according to the media reports. The store houses more than 350 national and international brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Arrow, Park Avenue, Benetton, Nike, Adidas, Allen Solly, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Swatch, Tissot, and Tag Heuer. Lifestyle International owns Lifestyle stores, Home Centre, and Max (value fashion chain) along with international fashion apparel brands Splash and Bossini.