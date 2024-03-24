Starbucks enters Gwalior 

The new Starbucks outlet is located at DB Mall, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has launched its first store in the city of Gwalior, a company official wrote on social media on Saturday. Located at DB Mall in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the outlet commenced its operations on 23 March.

“Prepare to relish the timeless allure of Gwalior with the grand debut of Starbucks India! Come join us for an impeccable fusion of tradition and flavor, indulge in sumptuous brews and delightful treats while embracing the authentic essence of Gwalior’s heritage,” Monisha Ajmera, business development manager at Starbucks India said in a LinkedIn post.

At present, Starbucks operates more than eight stores in Madhya Pradesh, primarily situated in the cities of Bhopal and Indore.

The coffee retailer recently reached the 400-store milestone in India with a new store in Coimbatore located at The Lakshmi Mills. The company aims to operate 1,000 stores in India by 2028 by opening one new store every three days, as per the company’s official website.

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

In 2023, Starbucks marked its entry into 15 new cities across India by launching 71 new stores.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.