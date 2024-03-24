Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Starbucks enters Gwalior 

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
102
0
Starbucks store, Gwalior; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The new Starbucks outlet is located at DB Mall, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has launched its first store in the city of Gwalior, a company official wrote on social media on Saturday. Located at DB Mall in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the outlet commenced its operations on 23 March.

“Prepare to relish the timeless allure of Gwalior with the grand debut of Starbucks India! Come join us for an impeccable fusion of tradition and flavor, indulge in sumptuous brews and delightful treats while embracing the authentic essence of Gwalior’s heritage,” Monisha Ajmera, business development manager at Starbucks India said in a LinkedIn post.

At present, Starbucks operates more than eight stores in Madhya Pradesh, primarily situated in the cities of Bhopal and Indore.

Starbucks

The coffee retailer recently reached the 400-store milestone in India with a new store in Coimbatore located at The Lakshmi Mills. The company aims to operate 1,000 stores in India by 2028 by opening one new store every three days, as per the company’s official website.

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

In 2023, Starbucks marked its entry into 15 new cities across India by launching 71 new stores.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIMAGES Group Research -

Harbour 9 aims to transform the casual wear market in India – Director Manoj Jain

The brand currently sells through its own website, Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart and Nestery having a strong hold on the...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.