Apparel Group’s Aldo continues partnership with Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Bengaluru: UAE-based fashion and retail conglomerate Apparel Group is continuing its partnership with the Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur for its footwear and accessories brand Aldo, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“This partnership has significantly expanded Apparel Group’s reach. This collaboration not only deepens consumer trust in our brand Aldo but also fortifies Apparel Group’s standing commitment towards their consumers in the Indian market,” said Tushar Ved, president, Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd.

The retail giant has strategically chosen celebrities that resonate with its customers, leveraging popularity to reach Aldo’s 70 stores nationwide, added the release.

“The collaboration with the talented duo, Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, underscores our commitment to authenticity and style at Aldo India. Their active energy and flair strengthen our brand’s credibility and resonate strongly with our consumers. With continued engagement, we look forward to even greater success in the future,” said Abhishek Bajpai, chief executive officer of Apparel Group India.

Recently, Aldo unveiled its Spring ’24 collection offering a range of products in which each shoe is crafted with Pillow Walk™ technology for comfort.

“As we unveil Aldo’s captivating Spring ’24 collection, I’m thrilled to be part of a journey that merges style and comfort seamlessly. Each pair tells a unique story, inviting everyone to embrace their individuality with every step,” said Kapur about the collaboration.

Aldo made its initial foray into the country’s market with the launch of its first physical store at Phoenix High Street in Mumbai in May 2005.

Apparel Group operates over 2025 retail stores and markets more than 80 brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000 multicultural staff. The brands include Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Victoria’s Secret.

The company has carved its presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.