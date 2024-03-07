Tasva COO Dhruv Kaura joins Reliance Retail

Dhruv Kaura is the new vice president of Trends Footwear, Reliance Retail’s footwear business in the country



New Delhi: Dhruv Kaura, Chief Operating Officer of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) Ltd.’s ethnic wear brand Tasva, has joined Reliance Retail, as per his social media post on Wednesday.

Kaura is the new Vice President at Reliance Retail’s footwear brand Trends Footwear, a role he took up in February, and will be based out of Bengaluru. He will be reporting to Nitesh Kumar, chief executive officer Trends footwear and Ajio B2B, a person familiar with the development told IndiaRetailing.

In his new role, Kaura would be managing one of the largest network of stores and shop-in-shops for footwear in the country, which houses Reliance Retail’s private brands and top footwear brands, the source added.

“He will be responsible for go-to-market strategy, footprint expansion, sustainably growing market share, driving demand and providing unmatched consumer experience,” the person said adding that the immediate focus would be expansion in top-tier cities and revival of business from the slowdown that the industry has been reeling under since the last one year.

Kaura announced his decision to move from Tasva, which is a collaboration between ABFRL and fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani in January this year. He has been with Tasva since May 2022 and has played a pivotal role in growing the business across the country. He has deep knowledge of the footwear industry, having worked with Adidas for 7.5 years, and Bata for 5 years.

Trends Footwear is the footwear business of Reliance Retail launched as Reliance Footprint in 2007 and rebranded in 2017 to align with the group’s overall fashion and lifestyle strategy.

In February last year, it operated across more than 700 points of sale in 355 cities in India. IndiaRetailing has reached out to Reliance Retail for updated figures. We will update the same upon receipt.