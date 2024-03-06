French American beauty brand Laura Mercier enters India

Its first retail store has launched at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Bengaluru: French American cosmetics and skin care brand Laura Mercier has entered the Indian market with its first retail store in Mumbai, an industry official wrote on social media six days ago. The store is situated at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The brand was introduced in India by Mumbai-based luxury beauty company Baccarose, which manages more than 65 brands on e-commerce platforms and works with retailers like Sephora, Nykaa, Shopper Stop, and Lifestyle.

“Palladium Mumbai welcomes the first store of Laura Mercier in India,” said Asha Someshwar, general manager leasing at The Phoenix Mills Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The store offers a range of cosmetics for eyes, lips and face, in addition to skincare products and fragrances.

The personal care brand was founded by celebrity makeup artist Laura Mercier in 1996. Apart from exclusive retail outlets the brand sells its merchandise on Sephora, Nordstrom, Hudson’s Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Baccarose was established in 1984 by Hemansu Kotecha and today claims to be a leader in distributing international luxury beauty brands in India. According to the company’s website, it caters to a multi-tier distribution network with 16 warehouses across India.

