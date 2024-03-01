I Just Did It featuring stories of exceptional customer service unveiled at TRRAIN Retail Awards

This is the 13th edition of the book that is brought out every year by IMAGES Group in collaboration with TRRAIN

New Delhi: IMAGES Group and Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN) unveiled the 13th edition of I Just Did It, a compilation of tales of exceptional customer service in Indian retail, at the TRRAIN Retail Awards in Mumbai on Thursday.

The book was unveiled by B.S. Nagesh – Founder, TRRAIN; Anjali Sondhi, Director, IMAGES Group and Megha Tata, CEO, Cosmos Maya India Private Ltd. in the presence of the who’s who of retail at a glittering ceremony.

Urging people to read the book, Ameesha Prabhu, chief executive officer of TRRAIN said, “TRRAIN, along with Images Retail, brings you the 13th edition of I Just Did It, an anthology of the winning stories of TRRAIN Retail Awards 2024. We encourage you to read these inspiring stories and share them with your team as well.”

I Just Did It showcases stories of 26 front-line employees from 11 categories spread across the country, who were honoured with the TRRAIN Retail Awards for their achievements.

The IMAGES Group has been collaborating with TRRAIN since the Awards were incepted in 2011 to bring out, I Just Did It.

“Every single day people are striving to serve customers, going beyond the ordinary. I Just Did It is our way, as a retail-focussed intelligence company, to shine the spotlight on these exceptional achievements, bringing them in front of the world, to appreciate as well as inspire,” said Amitabh Taneja IMAGES Group Editor-in-Chief, speaking about the collaboration.

TRRAIN Retail Awards felicitates retail associates as well as companies in customer excellence and related areas.

The Awards felicitated nine national finalists, out of which three were declared national winners after a rigorous evaluation by the jury. The top three awardees at this year’s awards were: Devashish Basak, Smart Bazaar, Reliance Retail (Gold); Wahida Begum, SSBeauty, Shoppers Stop (Silver); Jyoti Ramachandrappa, Zivame, Reliance Retail (Bronze).

The awards also recognised individual associates in Customer Service Excellence under 14 categories and three associates in the Integrity, Person with Disabilities, Being Human category.

Organisations were recognised in the following categories: Customer Service Excellence by Team Winners; HR Initiative Of The Year; Inclusive Workplace Of The Year.

As many as six brands were also recognised for their training initiatives under RASCI Awards for Apprentice Ambassador.

Every year, the awards receive countless entries from all corners of India and all sectors of retail which employs 43 million. These individuals serve customers working either in stores, as delivery agents, or working in warehouses. TRRAIN Retail Awards have been recognising their outstanding work for the last 13 years.

“In this decade-plus journey of the TRRAIN Retail Awards, countless inspiring customer service stories have unfolded, and with each year, they consistently astonish and motivate the Jury, who find it hard to pick a few. We continue to honour and recognise their efforts at TRRAIN Retail Awards,” said Prabhu.