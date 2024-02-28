Honasa Consumer opens multi-brand outlet in Bengaluru

The new store is located at Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Bengaluru: Beauty and personal care house of brands Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd has launched a multi-brand outlet (MBO) in Bengaluru located on the upper ground floor of Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram, a mall official wrote on social media on Tuesday.

“Happy to announce the arrival of the first store of Honasa Consumer at Mantri Square Mall. The first offline store of Honasa Beauty brings together beauty and personal care infused with technology and a commitment to customer satisfaction,” said Kamakshi Mantri, chief strategy officer at Mantri Developers Pvt. Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

While Mantri claims this store to be the brand’s first MBO in the country, IndiaRetailing.com had reported Honasa opening an MBO at Seasons Mall, Pune in January, making this the company’s second MBO in the country and first in Bengaluru.

The store features its own beauty and personal care brands including Mamaearth, Aqualogica, The Derma Co, Ayuga, Dr. Sheth’s and hair care brand BBlunt.

The digital-first Honasa Consumer was founded by new parents Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh in 2016 with the launch of Mamaearth, a toxin-free baby care brand which subsequently expanded its offerings to include beauty and personal care for adults.

The Derma Co joined in 2020, followed by the arrivals of Aqualogica and Ayug in 2021. The acquisitions of BBlunt and Dr. Sheth’s took place in 2022 and the parent company reached an annual revenue milestone of Rs 1,000 crores in the same year.

In the third quarter (Q3) of financial year (FY) 2024, the company has reported a strong performance with revenue growth of 28% and profit after tax (PAT growth of 264% year-on-year at Rs 26 crore. Read more about it here.