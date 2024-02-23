D2C fashion brand The Souled Store enters Kerala

Its latest store is located at Gokulam Galleria Mall, Arayidathupalam, Kozhikode

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based direct-to-consumer apparel brand The Souled Store has entered Kerala with its first retail store in Calicut, an industry official wrote on social media on Friday. The new store is located at Gokulam Galleria Mall, Arayidathupalam, Kozhikode.

“Kerala’s first The Souled Store now open at Gokulam Galleria, Calicut,” said Noufal A Hamza, head of marketing department at Gokulam Galleria Mall in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Established in 2013, The Souled Store specialises in streetwear and offers products ranging from t-shirts, bottomwear, footwear, backpacks, fashion accessories and mobile covers.

The online-first brand has broadened its reach, now boasting over 22 physical stores across metropolitan and tier II cities in India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Indore, Gurgaon, Surat, and Chennai. It also has a consumer base of over six million.

Recently, the retailer has partnered with fintech startup Simpl to strengthen its e-commerce platform which enables consumers to access lakhs of official merchandise available on The Souled Store platforms through Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout. Read more about it here.