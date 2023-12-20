Tata Group’s Zudio opens store in Palanpur, Gujarat

The newly-opened Zudio store is the brand’s first in Palanpur and among the 72 stores in Gujarat

New Delhi: Tata Group’s value retail fast fashion chain Zudio has opened its first store in S9 Imperial, Palanpur, Gujarat, as per a social media post.

“Happy to announce opening another Zudio store @S9 Imperial at Palanpur, Gujarat,” said Rashmi Patel, Director, DRC Multi Project Private Limited on LinkedIn.

The newly-opened store is the brand’s first in Palanpur and among its 72 stores in Gujarat. There are 25 Zudio stores in Ahmedabad, which is the largest number of stores in the state in a city.

Apart from Palanpur and Ahmedabad, Zudio stores are located in Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Gandhdham, Godhra, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Nadiad, Sanand, Surat, Vadodara, and Vapi.

Zudio is a fashion brand owned by Tata Trent which is a subsidiary of the Tata Group. The first Zudio store in India was launched in September 2016 at the Commercial Street Bengaluru. As of now, there are 453 Zudio stores across the country according to its website.

Earlier this year, Zudio announced its plan to open 130 stores in the year 2023. Read more about it here.