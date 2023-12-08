Lee signs Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan as its India brand ambassador

Denim brand Lee has also launched a new campaign that will feature Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: Denim brand Lee announced on Friday that it has onboarded Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador in India. It has also launched a new brand campaign titled “Lee: Home of the Real Denim” that aims to enhance Lee’s reputation as the preferred denim brand for young audiences.

Sara will be seen in ad films featuring the brand.

“We are delighted to have Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador of Lee in India. Sara embodies the spirit of Lee with her authenticity and flair. Lee’s legacy extends to over a century combining the heritage of denim with the contemporary ethos of embracing one’s true self,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle, the exclusive licensee of Lee in India and other South Asian markets.

“We are confident that the campaign will help to build on Lee’s brand equity and help us drive more customers to our retail stores and online channels. We aim to significantly grow Lee’s business in India by the end of the current fiscal year,” Chhabra added.

Speaking about her association with the brand Sara Ali Khan said, “The brand’s rich heritage, coupled with its contemporary edge, resonates with my personal sense of fashion. I am delighted to be part of Lee’s narrative, embracing its legacy and, more importantly, fuelling a new denim fervour among the vibrant and diverse young consumers of India.”

Lee, a Kontoor Brands brand, is an American denim and casual apparel brand founded by H.D. Lee 130 years back. In India Lee is available at exclusive brand outlets and leading departmental store chains such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons and Centro among others. The denim brand is also available online at its dedicated webstore www.lee.in along with popular online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Tatacliq and Nykaa.

Bengaluru and Singapore-based Ace Turtle is a tech-native retail company that is the exclusive licensee of global brands Lee, Wrangler, Toys“R”Us, Babies“R”Us and Dockers for India and other South Asian markets. The company is powered by its proprietary technology which uses data science from design to fulfilment to meet consumer expectations.