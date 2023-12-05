Look who took home a trophy at 7th Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards

Revealing the names of food service players who were recognized for their excellence at the 7th Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards held in Mumbai as part of India Food Forum 2023

New Delhi: The 7th Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards, held on the final day of India’s premium food B2B intelligence event India Food Forum 2023, recognised excellence in the country’s food service business.

The 2-day India Food Forum hosted industry aficionados for enlightening conversations, collaborative networking and exchanging views on the growth opportunities and shortcomings of the industry.

“India’s food service sector was valued at about USD 41 billion in 2022. While quick service restaurants account for a large value of the market, what is more remarkable is the relentlessly growing experimentation and innovation in not just the menus, but also in in-restaurant experiences and higher customer engagement via marketing and storytelling,” said Nikhil Behl, CEO – Food Business, IMAGES Group while speaking about the awards.

“The Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards acknowledge this evolution of culinary excellence in India with recognitions across multiple categories,” Behl added.

The brands and companies felicitated at the ceremony included:

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

New Outlet: Bombay Brasserie, Colaba, Mumbai

Flagship Outlet: Good Flippin’ Burgers, Malad, Mumbai

Brand Debut: Nksha Restaurant

Concept Launch: Pizza Hut Most Sustainable Store, Mahim, Mumbai

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: MARKET EXPANSION

Burger Singh

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: SINGLE OUTLET WITH HIGHEST YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH

Tibb’s Frankie, Hiranandani Meadows, Thane

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: INNOVATION

Customer experience / service/ acquisition: AbCoffee

Innovation in menu design & presentation: JOSHH

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: EMPLOYEE PRACTICES

Social Eatia

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: MARKETING & PROMOTIONS

Brewing World Cups @ Chaayos!

The Belgian Waffle #GetWaffling

Wild Bean Cafe #EVolvetoPulse

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: ESG INITIATIVE

Ishaara

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED FOOD COURT OF THE YEAR

South India: Aero Plaza

North India: Lulu Mall, Lucknow

West India: Nexus Ahmedabad One

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED CLOUD KITCHEN OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

Biryani By Kilo

Falhari

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED TURNAROUND SUCCESS STORY OF THE YEAR

Wow! Momo

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED QSR CHAIN OF THE YEAR: INDIAN ORIGIN

Wow! Momo

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED QSR CHAIN OF THE YEAR: FOREIGN ORIGIN

KFC

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED CAFE / JUICE BAR OF THE YEAR

Tim Hortons

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED ICE CREAM & DESSERT PARLOUR OF THE YEAR

Indian Origin Brand: Havmor

Foreign Origin Brand: Baskin Robbins

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED DINE-IN RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Barbeque Nation

PEPSI ROCKSTAR AWARDS

Pepsi Rockstar Award for the Highest Beverage Incidence in the Industry

KFC

Pepsi Rockstar Award for leading beverage growth through value and portfolio transformation

Dominos

Pepsi Rockstar Award for leading PEP+ with the Highest Zero Sugar Mix in the industry

EatClub

Pepsi Rockstar Award for being Consumer Centric led by Constant Innovation

Wow! Momo

Pepsi Rockstar Award for Legacy Partnership and unprecedented Beverage volume growth

PVR

Pepsi Rockstar Award for remarkable revenue growth & strong expansion plans

Marriott

Pepsi Rockstar Award for being consumer-centric & driving experiences in cinema occasions

AMB

Pepsi Rockstar Award for Driving Innovation & Partnership Sustainability Agenda for Food Service Industry

Pizza Hut

Pepsi Rockstar Award for the Fastest Beverage Partnership Growth Post COVID

Taco Bell

Pepsi Rockstar Award for the fastest sustainable growth

Adani Airports

Pepsi Rockstar Award for leading innovative digital campaigns

Swiggy

Pepsi Rockstar Award for being the Budding Chinese QSR

Hong’s Kitchen