Look who took home a trophy at 7th Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards

Revealing the names of food service players who were recognized for their excellence at the 7th Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards held in Mumbai as part of India Food Forum 2023
New Delhi: The 7th Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards, held on the final day of India’s premium food B2B intelligence event India Food Forum 2023, recognised excellence in the country’s food service business.
The 2-day India Food Forum hosted industry aficionados for enlightening conversations, collaborative networking and exchanging views on the growth opportunities and shortcomings of the industry.
“India’s food service sector was valued at about USD 41 billion in 2022. While quick service restaurants account for a large value of the market, what is more remarkable is the relentlessly growing experimentation and innovation in not just the menus, but also in in-restaurant experiences and higher customer engagement via marketing and storytelling,” said Nikhil Behl, CEO – Food Business, IMAGES Group while speaking about the awards.
“The Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards acknowledge this evolution of culinary excellence in India with recognitions across multiple categories,” Behl added.
The brands and companies felicitated at the ceremony included:
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED LAUNCH OF THE YEAR
New Outlet: Bombay Brasserie, Colaba, Mumbai
Flagship Outlet: Good Flippin’ Burgers, Malad, Mumbai
Brand Debut: Nksha Restaurant
Concept Launch: Pizza Hut Most Sustainable Store, Mahim, Mumbai
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: MARKET EXPANSION
Burger Singh
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: SINGLE OUTLET WITH HIGHEST YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH
Tibb’s Frankie, Hiranandani Meadows, Thane
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: INNOVATION
Customer experience / service/ acquisition: AbCoffee
Innovation in menu design & presentation: JOSHH
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: EMPLOYEE PRACTICES
Social Eatia
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: MARKETING & PROMOTIONS
Brewing World Cups @ Chaayos!
The Belgian Waffle #GetWaffling
Wild Bean Cafe #EVolvetoPulse
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: ESG INITIATIVE
Ishaara
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED FOOD COURT OF THE YEAR
South India: Aero Plaza
North India: Lulu Mall, Lucknow
West India: Nexus Ahmedabad One
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED CLOUD KITCHEN OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
Biryani By Kilo
Falhari
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED TURNAROUND SUCCESS STORY OF THE YEAR
Wow! Momo
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED QSR CHAIN OF THE YEAR: INDIAN ORIGIN
Wow! Momo
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED QSR CHAIN OF THE YEAR: FOREIGN ORIGIN
KFC
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED CAFE / JUICE BAR OF THE YEAR
Tim Hortons
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED ICE CREAM & DESSERT PARLOUR OF THE YEAR
Indian Origin Brand: Havmor
Foreign Origin Brand: Baskin Robbins
IMAGES MOST ADMIRED DINE-IN RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
Barbeque Nation
PEPSI ROCKSTAR AWARDS
Pepsi Rockstar Award for the Highest Beverage Incidence in the Industry
KFC
Pepsi Rockstar Award for leading beverage growth through value and portfolio transformation
Dominos
Pepsi Rockstar Award for leading PEP+ with the Highest Zero Sugar Mix in the industry
EatClub
Pepsi Rockstar Award for being Consumer Centric led by Constant Innovation
Wow! Momo
Pepsi Rockstar Award for Legacy Partnership and unprecedented Beverage volume growth
PVR
Pepsi Rockstar Award for remarkable revenue growth & strong expansion plans
Marriott
Pepsi Rockstar Award for being consumer-centric & driving experiences in cinema occasions
AMB
Pepsi Rockstar Award for Driving Innovation & Partnership Sustainability Agenda for Food Service Industry
Pizza Hut
Pepsi Rockstar Award for the Fastest Beverage Partnership Growth Post COVID
Taco Bell
Pepsi Rockstar Award for the fastest sustainable growth
Adani Airports
Pepsi Rockstar Award for leading innovative digital campaigns
Swiggy
Pepsi Rockstar Award for being the Budding Chinese QSR
Hong’s Kitchen