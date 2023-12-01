Gifting brand FNP appoints Nitish Saxena as Head Brand Marketing

Saxena has been associated with fintech brands with his last role being the head of brand at a fintech startup, Cheq

New Delhi: Indian gifting brand, FNP (formerly Ferns N Petals) has announced the appointment of Nitish Saxena as Head-Brand Marketing.

According to a release shared by the company, Saxena will play a key role in driving the brand’s growth and market dominance.

This also comes at a time when the company is on a rapid expansion spree by continual evolution in terms of enhanced brand ethos, the release added.

Saxena has been associated with fintech brands with his last role being the head of brand at a fintech startup, Cheq. Before this, he also led social and creative mandates at Paytm.

“I am honoured to join FNP, a brand that has demonstrated consistent and explosive growth while maintaining an incredibly high level of customer satisfaction,” said Saxena. “I am excited about the opportunity to lead innovative marketing initiatives that will not only strengthen the brand’s presence but also create memorable journeys for our customers.”

Established in 1994, FNP (formerly Ferns N Petals) has evolved from a single floral boutique to a multi-category gifting giant with over 350+ stores in more than 125 cities across India.

It also has an international presence in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Singapore. The company offers a range of over 1.5 lakh products across various categories and received an investment of Rs 200 crore in March this year from private equity firm Lighthouse India Fund.