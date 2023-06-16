spot_img
spot_img
FMCGFoodLatest News

Gifting brand, FNP ventures into gourmet food; launches chocolates

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
13
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

FNP Chocolates will be available through FNP.com and in over 400 brand retail outlets across the country 

Mumbai: Gifting brand Ferns and Petals (FNP) has entered the gourmet food segment with a range of premium couverture chocolates, the company announced in a press release on Friday.

“We are thrilled to introduce our premium line of chocolates to the market. We sell chocolates worth Rs 2 crore every month, primarily partner products from established brands. The line currently contributes 7 to 8% of our total sales, and with the latest launch, we anticipate this figure to grow to 12-15%,” said Pawan Gadia, director and chief executive officer-Global, FNP.

FNP Chocolates feature four variants which include Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Fruit N Nut and White Chocolate with Rose Petals.

Priced at Rs 200 for 50 gm, FNP Chocolates will be available through FNP.com and in over 400 brand retail outlets across the country.

Established in 1994, FNP has over 400 outlets spread across 130 cities across India. It offers a variety of gifting options including flowers, chocolates, cakes, personalised gift options, hampers, home decor products and more.

spot_img
Latest News
Latest NewsAnagha R Ratna -

Crossword Bookstores opens retail store in Kolkata

The store is spread across 3,600 sq. ft. of retail space and is situated at Acropolis Mall, Rajdanga main...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In