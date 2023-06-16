FNP Chocolates will be available through FNP.com and in over 400 brand retail outlets across the country

Mumbai: Gifting brand Ferns and Petals (FNP) has entered the gourmet food segment with a range of premium couverture chocolates, the company announced in a press release on Friday.

“We are thrilled to introduce our premium line of chocolates to the market. We sell chocolates worth Rs 2 crore every month, primarily partner products from established brands. The line currently contributes 7 to 8% of our total sales, and with the latest launch, we anticipate this figure to grow to 12-15%,” said Pawan Gadia, director and chief executive officer-Global, FNP.

FNP Chocolates feature four variants which include Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Fruit N Nut and White Chocolate with Rose Petals.

Priced at Rs 200 for 50 gm, FNP Chocolates will be available through FNP.com and in over 400 brand retail outlets across the country.

Established in 1994, FNP has over 400 outlets spread across 130 cities across India. It offers a variety of gifting options including flowers, chocolates, cakes, personalised gift options, hampers, home decor products and more.