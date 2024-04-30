Kazo opens new store in Noida

The latest store spanning an area of 900 sq. ft., is located at DLF Mall of India, Noida

New Delhi: Delhi-based fast fashion retailer Kazo Fashion Pvt. Ltd. has expanded its retail footprint by opening a new store in Noida according to a press release on Tuesday.

The latest store spanning an area of 900 sq. ft., is located at DLF Mall of India, Noida. The store is designed with movable store fixtures and infrastructure and features the Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

“We are thrilled to introduce our newest retail outlet in Noida, presenting cutting-edge fashion to our valued customers,” said Deepak Aggarwal, CEO & Founder, Kazo.

“We are excited about the unveiling of our latest store at the prestigious DLF Mall of India. This strategic selection underscores our dedication to situating Kazo in vibrant, high-traffic locales that resonate with our fashion-savvy audience,” said Siddhant Aggarwal, Director of Operations, Kazo.

Earlier this month Kazo opened a store in CP67 Mall, Mohali as a move to strengthen the brand’s presence in north India.

Founded in 2007 by Deepak Aggarwal, Kazo is a women’s fashion brand offering products varying from tops, dresses, outerwear, bottom-wear, Co-Ord sets, jumpsuits, bags, accessories, and fragrances. The retailer has more than 65 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and 120 shop-in-shop counters across the nation. The brand provides a shopping experience through its website, mobile app, and multi-channel platforms.