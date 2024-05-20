Reliance Retail’s Avantra by Trends opens 73rd store pan India

Located at Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla, the newly opened Avantra store is its seventh outlet in Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Avantra by Trends, an ethnic wear brand from the extensive portfolio of Reliance Retail, has launched its 73rd retail store across the country, in Hyderabad, according to a social media post by a company official.

Located at Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla, the newly opened store is the seventh outlet of the brand in Hyderabad and tenth in Telangana.

“Thrilled to announce Avantra’s grand opening at Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla, Hyderabad. Bringing you an exceptional shopping experience,” said Sudhir Dnyanval, head business development at Avantra by Trends in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

The brand offers a diverse range of products including sarees, lehengas, blouses, kurtas, dress materials, bridal collections, traditional jewellery and accessories.

The ethnic wear retailer opened its 72nd store three months ago in LuLu Mall Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, following the launch of its 71st store at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Kurla West, Mumbai.

Avantra by Trends was launched by Reliance Retail in September 2021 as an exclusive saree and women’s ethnic wear concept store in Bengaluru.

Currently, the company is present in over nine states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Orissa, West Bengal, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh.

Founded in 2006, Reliance Retail is an Indian retail company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. It retails food, grocery, jewellery, apparel, footwear, toys, home improvement products, electronic goods, and farm implements under various sub-brands. Reliance Retail and other subsidiaries and affiliates of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), operate an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,836 stores.

The company owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands such as Reliance Trends, Trends Footwear, Reliance Jewels, Azorte, Centro, Fashion Factory, Yousta and Ajio.