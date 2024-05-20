82% of Indians prefer traditional sweets: Report

The preference for traditional sweets stands out against other dessert options such as chocolates (25%), ice creams (10%) and Western desserts like cakes (20%)

Bengaluru: A staggering 82% of Indians prefer indulging in traditional sweets like rasmalai and shahi tukda following their meals, according to a survey report by business to business (B2B) company Scandalous Foods.

The preference for traditional sweets stands out against other dessert options such as chocolates (25%), ice creams (10%) and Western desserts like cakes (20%).

“Our latest survey underscores a clear preference for traditional Indian sweets, which resonates deeply with our heritage and gastronomic traditions. Indians appreciate novelty, but they also value familiarity. Therefore, we are prioritising traditional sweets like mithai sundaes, shahi tukda, jalebi, and rabri,” Sanket S, co-founder of Scandalous Foods.

Further insights from the survey uncovers a trend towards healthier dessert choices, with a growing demand for desserts that are lower in sugar, utilise healthier ingredients and cater to specific dietary preferences, including vegan options.

Founded in August 2022, Scandalous Foods offers sweets with a 6-month shelf life, available in convenient single-serve sizes. Currently, operating as a B2B company, it has aspirations for expansion into business to consumer (B2C) and B2B2C markets.