Celebrated designer Mac Duggal enters India with spring summer’24 collection

The Spring Summer ‘24 collection is a collection, based on the idea of contemporary day-to-evening dressing and easy, free-flowing silhouettes
New Delhi: Renowned American couture designer Mac Duggal has entered India with multi-brand outlets like Aza, Reliance’s The White Crow and Ogaan, a press release said on Tuesday.
Spanning across 52 countries and forming a sales channel to major department stores, Mac Duggal’s creations are retailed in stores such as Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Galeries Lafayette.
“I am thrilled to finally be expanding into India, marking our expansion into the 52nd country, and reconnecting with my native roots,” said Duggal. “The Spring Summer ‘24 collection that we are debuting in India is a couture line with something for everyone. The silhouettes are flattering for every body type and all age groups, due to our inclusive size range.”
The Spring Summer ‘24 collection is a collection, based on the idea of contemporary day-to-evening dressing and easy, free-flowing silhouettes. The collection is a fusion of regal embroidery, daring cutouts, modern bold colours, and traditional jewelled details, all native to India.
Mac Duggal is a women’s luxury apparel and evening wear fashion house. Founded in 1984 in Chicago by Mac Duggal, he has made its mark on the fashion industry by bringing the opulent hand-beaded designs of India to America. Duggal is known around the world for creating exceptionally flattering pieces for women of every age, shape, and size.
With a presence in more than 50 countries, including major markets throughout the world, the brand retails on macduggal.com and many partners such as Nordstrom, Saks Fifth, Galeries Lafayette, Bloomingdales, New York Fashion, and Anthropologie and looks forward to aggressively further expanding their presence worldwide.