Celebrated designer Mac Duggal enters India with spring summer’24 collection

The Spring Summer ‘24 collection is a collection, based on the idea of contemporary day-to-evening dressing and easy, free-flowing silhouettes

New Delhi: Renowned American couture designer Mac Duggal has entered India with multi-brand outlets like Aza, Reliance’s The White Crow and Ogaan, a press release said on Tuesday.

Spanning across 52 countries and forming a sales channel to major department stores, Mac Duggal’s creations are retailed in stores such as Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Galeries Lafayette.

“I am thrilled to finally be expanding into India, marking our expansion into the 52nd country, and reconnecting with my native roots,” said Duggal. “The Spring Summer ‘24 collection that we are debuting in India is a couture line with something for everyone. The silhouettes are flattering for every body type and all age groups, due to our inclusive size range.”