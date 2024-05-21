Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageSpotlight

End of an era: Raghunandan Kamath of Naturals Ice Cream no more

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
46
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

He is survived by his wife and two sons, who are helping take the business to the next level

Mumbai: Founder of Naturals Ice Cream Raghunandan Kamath passed away on Saturday at the age of 70, following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife and two sons, who are helping take the business to the next level.

The company announced news of his demise on social media platform x. “Our thoughts on the sad demise of our patron and founder of Naturals Ice Cream, Late (Shri) Raghunandan Kamath. Indeed a very sad and unfortunate day for us. Regards, The Naturals Family. Date: 18th May, 2024,” the company wrote on its official handle.

Kamath, the son of a mango seller, left his hometown in Mangaluru at the tender age of 14 to pursue his own dreams. He joined his brother’s eatery, ‘Gokul Refreshments,’ which is where the idea of creating handcrafted ice cream filled with real fruit pulp occurred to him.

He then went on to establish Naturals setting up his first shop in Juhu where he sold pav bhaaji with ice cream as the side dish. Soon, the demand for his creations grew and he ventured into the category full-time, creating flavourful ice cream from real fruits.

Today, Naturals Ice Cream operates in over 40 cities through 175 stores and 70 Cloud Kitchens. Incidentally, this year the company celebrates 40 years of its existence.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Shoppers Stop reaches milestone with 10 million first citizen club members

Members of this program enjoy exclusive benefits such as personalized offers, early access to sales and new collections, invitations...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.