End of an era: Raghunandan Kamath of Naturals Ice Cream no more

Mumbai: Founder of Naturals Ice Cream Raghunandan Kamath passed away on Saturday at the age of 70, following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife and two sons, who are helping take the business to the next level.

The company announced news of his demise on social media platform x. “Our thoughts on the sad demise of our patron and founder of Naturals Ice Cream, Late (Shri) Raghunandan Kamath. Indeed a very sad and unfortunate day for us. Regards, The Naturals Family. Date: 18th May, 2024,” the company wrote on its official handle.

Kamath, the son of a mango seller, left his hometown in Mangaluru at the tender age of 14 to pursue his own dreams. He joined his brother’s eatery, ‘Gokul Refreshments,’ which is where the idea of creating handcrafted ice cream filled with real fruit pulp occurred to him.

He then went on to establish Naturals setting up his first shop in Juhu where he sold pav bhaaji with ice cream as the side dish. Soon, the demand for his creations grew and he ventured into the category full-time, creating flavourful ice cream from real fruits.

Today, Naturals Ice Cream operates in over 40 cities through 175 stores and 70 Cloud Kitchens. Incidentally, this year the company celebrates 40 years of its existence.