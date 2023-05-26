spot_img
Ferns N Petals appoints Shwetabh Mishra as DGM for supply chain management

Source: https://www.fnp.com/
New Delhi: Gifting company Ferns N Petals (FNP) has appointed Shwetabh Mishra as deputy general manager of supply chain management, The New Delhi based company announced in a release on Friday.

“I am thrilled to be joining FNP at this point in its growth journey. I eagerly anticipate contributing my expertise to this team, drive operational excellence, optimize costs, and reinforce FNP’s position as the preferred gifting brand in India” said Shwetabh Mishra, deputy general manager of supply chain management, FNP.

Mishra brings an experience of over 14 years to FNP along with leadership knowledge in operations planning, experience in managing complex logistics networks and optimizing supply chain logistics.

Shwetabh Mishra Deputy General Manager – Supply Chain Management, FNP (Ferns N Petals)

Speaking about the appointment, Pawan Gadia, global chief executive officer and director of FNP said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shwetabh as our new Head of Supply Chain Management. With his extensive expertise and proven track record, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in strengthening our supply chain capabilities, invest in simplifying our operations and expanding our omni-channel and digital capabilities. This strategic appointment reflects our commitment to ensuring timely deliveries and exceptional quality across our vast product portfolio.”

Mishra has previously worked at multiple corporations, including Udaan.com, Snapdeal and Nearbuy.com. In his previous roles he has led transformative supply chain initiatives, resulting in improved inventory management, streamlined distribution networks, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 by Vikaas Gutgutia, the branded started with a single store and now has 12 verticals under the FNP world. These verticals include FNP Retail and Franchising: FNP E-commerce – India, UAE (Dubai, Qatar, KSA), Singapore, FNP Cakes, FNP Venues, FNP Weddings and Events, FNP Floral Touch – UAE, WDH (Wedding Design Hub), Flowers ‘N’ More, FNP Flagship, FNP Media, Last Journey and BabyBless.

Currenlty, FNP has over 400 outlets spread across 130 cities Pan India and it also received an investment of Rs 200 crore by Lighthouse India Fund III, according to the release.

