Jockey opens a store at Bhavnagar, Gujarat

Jockey is looking to expand its presence in the state and is seeking franchise partner

New Delhi: Jockey has opened an exclusive store at Bhavnagar in Gujarat, revealed by a top company official on social media on Thursday.

“Store launch alert. Our newest Jockey Exclusive Business Store is now open at Bhavnagar, Gujarat. For those interested in franchise opportunities or looking forward to sharing property details, please connect at the following coordinates,” wrote Amit Gajjar, Retail Business Development Manager, Jockey India on LinkedIn while sharing store photos.

Jockey, the flagship brand of Page Industries Ltd., entered India in 1994 and it deals in the innerwear and athleisure category. Jockey offers a wide range of products including innerwear, sleepwear, activewear, athleisure, loungewear, socks and thermals for men, women and children. According to the company’s website, Jockey is available in more than 140 countries around the world.