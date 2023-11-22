Reebok opens flagship store in Bengaluru

The new Reebok flagship store at Kammanahalli was inaugurated by Indian track and field athlete O.P. Jaisha

New Delhi: Leading athletic footwear and apparel brand Reebok has announced the opening of its new flagship store in Kammanahalli, Bengaluru. The store was inaugurated by field athlete and Olympian O.P. Jaisha, the company announced in a release on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to bring Reebok’s innovative and high-performance products to the heart of Bengaluru through our new store in Kammanahalli,” Manoj Juneja, CEO, Reebok, expressed his enthusiasm on the new store opening, stating,

Speaking on the inauguration, Olympian O.P. Jaisha said, “I practised early days of athletics in Reebok shoes, I am privileged to be a part of this occasion. The collection of shoes and apparel is very extensive and designed very thoughtfully for all fitness activities.”

Reebok’s Kammanahalli store opening is part of ABFRL’s ongoing efforts to expand the brand’s retail footprint and bring world-class products to consumers across India.

Reebok International Ltd., headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, is a leading worldwide designer, marketer and distributor of sports, fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment.

Reebok is a part of the Authentic Brands Group (ABG), with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) as the operating partner in India.

As of 31 March 2023, ABFRL had a revenue of Rs. 12,418 crore and a retail presence spanning 10.8 million sq. ft.

The company has a network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 points of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2023).