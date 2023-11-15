Indian D2C brands saw a 43% surge in order volume during marketplace sale

The surge recorded is the first of its kind and shows a reverse trend in the e-commerce industry

New Delhi: D2C brands in India recorded a massive 43% surge in order volume with a 52% increase in the gross merchandise value (GMV) during the recent marketplace sale, a release by e-commerce enabler platform GoKwik stated.

Contrary to the usual dip in sales being witnessed in the past years, D2C brands in India recorded a 1.5 times growth in GMV during the seven-day marketplace sale, the release further added.

According to the data released by Gokwik, D2C brands in India saw a decrease of 7% in order value during last year’s marketplace sale which resulted in these brands preferring to hold sales before or after marketplace sales such as the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.

“This reversal in trend is a sign of natural progression of the eCommerce market. It shows that D2C is rapidly gaining popularity among shoppers, who are looking out for the best offers and shopping experience,” said Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, GoKwik.

“However, this trend reversal did not imply that shoppers preferred D2C over the marketplace or vice versa,” added Taneja.

Usually, a festive season in India sees a massive uptick in sales and marketplaces have been able to tap into the potential by launching massive sales.

As a result of this, D2C brands in the past had shied away from launching sales during this time for fear of high return to origin (RTO) orders and customer acquisition costs.

GoKwik further added that the trend is likely to continue at a larger scale in December as well.